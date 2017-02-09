Boxing News

Easter Relishes Homecoming

Photos and article by Brad Snyder The Undercard

Toledo’s favorite son, Robert Easter (18-0, 14 KOs), comes home Friday to defend his IBF lightweight world championship against Luis Cruz (22-4-1, 16 KOs) on Friday night at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

When asked what this event meant for the city, Easter replied, “It means a lot. They come out and support me everywhere I go. I’m very fortunate to bring something back to Toledo and give them something to be proud of.” As for a prediction, Easter stated he would knock out Cruz by the fifth round.

The card, which has strong ticket sales, features a co-main event of Rau’shee Warren (14-1, 4 KOs) fighting once-beaten contender Zhanat Zhakiyanov (26-1, 18 KOs) for the WBA world bantamweight championship.

Televised coverage of the Premier Boxing Champions: The Next Round begins at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Bounce TV. Tickets can still be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Doors open at 6pm.










