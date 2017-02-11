Easter retains IBF lightweight title

Boxing News

IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr. (18-0, 14 KOs) successfully defended his title scoring a twelve round unanimous decision over Luis Cruz (22-4-1, 16 KOs) on Friday night at the Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio. Cruz controlled the action throughout the entire fight. In round ten Easter dropped Cruz to the canvas and Cruz barely survived the round. At the end of round eleven Easter hit Cruz with a straight right, knocking him down again. Easter dropped Cruz for the third time in round twelve with 20 seconds left in the fight. Scores were 119-106, 118-107, 117-108.