Easter, Warren to defend belts on Feb 10

Unbeaten IBF lightweight world champion Robert Easter (18-0, 14 KOs) will return to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio to defend his title against Luis Cruz (22-4-1, 16 KOs) Friday, February 10 in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions: The Next Round on Bounce TV live from the Huntington Center. In the co-feature, WBA bantamweight world champion and three-time U.S. Olympian Rau’shee Warren (14-1, 4 KOs) defends against once-beaten Zhanat Zhakiyanov (26-1, 18 KOs).

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by About Billions Promotions, are priced at $30, $50, $75, $100 and $200, and are on sale Friday, December 23. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.










