Easter, Warren favored to retain titles

Boxing News

The biggest boxing card of Super Bowl Recovery Week takes place Friday night at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Not one,but two world title fights will highlight the Bounce TV-televised event.

In the headliner, unbeaten IBF lightweight champion and hometown hero Robert Easter Jr. (18-0, 14 KOs) defends his title against Puerto Rican brawler Luis Cruz (22-4, 16 KOs). Easter is an off the charts 30:1 favorite to send the locals home happy.

In the co-feature, WBA bantamweight champion Rau’shee Warren (14-1, 4 KOs) figures to have a tougher time against Zhanat Zhakiyanov (26-1, 18 KOs). Warren, who is from Cincinnati, Ohio, is -450 to retain his belt , while Zhakiyanov, the WBA interim champion from Kazakhstan, is +360.