EBU purse bid results

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

JMM Management of former cruiserweight world champion Jean Marc Mormeck won today’s EBU bid to stage European bantamweight champion Karim Guerfi (25-3, 7 KOs)’s first defense of his belt against mandatory challenger Stephane Jamoye (31-7, 16 KOs). JMM offered 25,510 Euros outbidding Mediaglobal (21,260 Euros) and Belgian GMG Promotion (5,000 Euros). The fight had been postponed several times under another promotional company but it’s now on for March 16th in Lille, France, according to Mormeck. The contest will be a rematch of their previous bout in 2013, a fight that saw Guerfi winning the EBU title for the first time via majority decision in Jamoye’s homeland.

Promoter Filiep Tampere informed that the vacant European cruiserweight title between Belgian punchers Geoffrey Battelo (32-5, 28 KOs) and Yves Ngabu (17-0, 12 KOs) will be staged on Sunday, April 16th in Roeselare, northwestern Belgium. Tampere won the respective bid few weeks ago offering 31,137 Euros, earning the rights to stage the fight.

MK Events communicates that the fight for the vacant European Union (EU) lightweight title between young co-challegers Marvin Petit (20-1-1, 10 KOs) and Spaniard Jerobe “Chocolatito” Santana (14-0, 5 KOs), promoted by Gallego Prada, will be disputed on Saturday, April 29th in Paris.