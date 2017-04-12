EBU Update

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

In a pinwheel-like succession of events occurred in the last 24/36 hours, two major boxing events expected to take place in Paris, France, and Madrid, Spain, in early May reported some significant changes which now appeard to be settled.

Co-challenger Dmitry Chudinov will finally not go to Madrid on May 5th in order to fight Mariano “El Tiburòn” Hilario (16-5, 7 KOs) for the vacant European (EBU) super middleweight title. His place will be taken by Hadillah Mohoumadi (21-4-1, 16 KOs) for the same continental title, with the two that already faced one another two years ago for the very same title, when the rugged Mohoumadi stopped Hilario in round 8 after wobbling the Dominican Republic-born boxer early in round 3. Rimer Box, that promotes the show, is confident Hilario will now be able to take his revenge over the French fighter. The boxing night at Palacio de Vistalegre, near Madrid, also becomes a double-header as there will be another vacant EBU championship, the vacant female straweight title between local Joana Pastrana (8-1, 3 KOs), and Sandy Coget (8-5-1).

As per Mohoumadi, it was reported he would have fought against Sergey Demchenko (17-11-1, 12 KOs) in Elancourt, Paris, on May 6th. His place will be taken by the experienced and durable Frenchman Cristopher Rebrassé (25-5-3, 6 KOs), already given in good condition, who fill face the Ukrainian-born puncher for the vacant European Union (EU) super middleweight title. The MK Events promoted card in Elancourt finally evolves in a triple-header bill, all of them with vacant European Union titles up for grabs. Hakim Zoulikha (24-8, 10 KOs) will compete in a volontary defence of the light heavyweight title against an opponent yet to be determined, while Spanish prospect Jerobe “Chocolatito” Santana (15-0, 5) will take on another young opponent as the local Marvin Petit (20-1-1, 6 KOs) in their first crossroad fight. Canal Plus will televise the boxing night in France.

Former EBU official challenger at light heavyweigths Erik Skoglund, promoted by Sauerland Events, relinquished his position with a last-second communication received by EBU few minutes before 12 PM yesterday. Consequentially, the purse bid for staging his fight against European champion Robert Stieglitz has been called off. EBU board will call a new mandatory challanger in the upcoming days.