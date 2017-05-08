EBU Update

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

British heavyweight brawler Dillian Whyte (20-1, 15 KOs) has been designated by EBU as the new mandatory challenger for the European title held by Agit Kabayel (16-0, 2 KOs), who will likely dispute a voluntary defense on June 24th in SES Boxing promoted card. Whyte, whose only loss came by heavy hands of Anthony Joshua, has not fought since his slugfest against countryman Dereck Chisora last December, when Whyte edged Chisora by a disputed, hard-fought split decision in Manchester.

On the same night of Kabayel’s defense in Germany, experienced European champion Robert Stieglitz (50-5-2, 29 KOs) will put at stake his continental laurel against undefeated official challenger Dominic Boesel (24-0, 9 KOs), as respective managers have reached a private deal avoiding the upcoming purse bid.

Gallego Prada Promociones informs that their fighter Juli Giner (22-2-1, 8 KOs) will challenge European super featherweight titlist Guillame Frenoise (43-1, 10 KOs) on June 15th in Barcelona, Spain, as the Spanish company won the respective bid a few weeks ago. The bout is expected to provide an interesting clash of styles between two well-schooled fighters.

Italian 23-year-old cruiserweight prospect Fabio Turchi (10-0, 7 KOs) is the new mandatory challenger for European Union (EU) titlist Juho Haapoja, from Finland, who recently gained his title outpointing co-challenger Leonardo Damian Bruzzese in Helsinki, Finland. Free negotiations period is already flowing, with parties involved pretty confident about reaching a deal.

The vacant super middleweight European Union (EU) title will be disputed between Frenchman Cristophe Rebrassé (25-5-3, 6 KOs) and 33-year-old Dutchman Nieky Holzken (12-0, 9 KOs), who has just begun his fourth year as prizefighter. Respective handlers to have time until May 29th to come to terms avoiding the purse bid scheduled on that day.

A few days ago, French boxing promotion Europrom won the purse bid to stage the fight between European Union (EU) bantamweight title holder Omar Lamiri (18-2, 8 KOs) and Spanish Moncho Miras (8-0, 3 KOs), the official challenger, submitting an offer of 9,000 Euros. No other bidders have participated. Europrom intends to promote the bout on June 30 in Amiens, France.