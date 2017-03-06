EBU update

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

MK Events/Malamine Koné won today’s EBU bid earning the right to promote the European Union (EU) light haevyweight champion Hakim Zoulikha’s (24-8, 10 KOs) first title defense against Italian by way of Albania mandatory challenger Orial Kolaj (17-5, 11 KOs). MK Events offered well-rounded 30,000 Euros outbidding a Round Zero proposal of 14,750 Euros. No other offers were received. The fight is expected to take place on Friday, March 31st, according to the winning promoter. The 30-year-old Zoulikha won the EU title last November outpointing French countryman Kevin Tomas Cojean in their second meeting, and in his career has experienced defeats against top-rated fighters as Sullivan Barrera and Egor Mekhontsev in United States. Kolaj, a former Italian and European Union champion, is undefeated since 2011 although his career was recently slowed down by a few injuries and he has not fought at all in 2016.

Undefeated 30-year-old Ukrainian Oleksandr Hryshchuk (16-0, 6 KOs) has been designated by EBU as co-challenger along with Frenchman southpaw Thomas Masson (16-3-1, 4 KOs) to fight for the vacant European (EBU) flyweight championship, after former title holder Vincent Legrand vacated the belt last week. Consequently, a purse bid has been set for next April 10th if the involved parties will not reach a private deal by that date.

After his victory of last Saturday at O2 Arena in London against Paul Malignaggi popping a vicious left hook to the mid-section, the 23-year-old Sam Eggington (20-3, 12 KOs) reinforced his position of mandatory challenger for the European welterweight championship, a title that is held by Spaniard Ceferino Rodriguez (24-1, 12 KOs). EBU confirms that the parties will have time untill March 29th to reach a deal, avoiding the following purse bid.

EBU confirms that the fight between Karim Guerfi (25-3, 7 KOs) and official challenger Stephane Jamoye (31-7, 16 KOs) which is valid for the European bantamweight title held by Guerfi is called off because of Jamoye health issues. The clash was expected to take place on March 16th in Lille, France, according to JMM Management of Jean Marc Mormeck who won the respective bid. The French company is now looking for a new date to promote the fight, which will likely happen no sooner than late April.