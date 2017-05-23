EBU Update

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

An injury occurred in training to former WBO world super middleweight king and current European titlist at light heavyweight

Robert Stieglitz has forced his German promoter SES boxing to look for another suitable opponent in order to stage the fight against mandatory challenger Dominic Boesel (24-0, 9 KOs). As a result, Karo Murat (30-3-1, 19 KOs), already European title holder from 2008 until 2009 in the lower class, will now be the Boesel’s opponent on July 1st in Dresden, Germany, for the now vacant EBU title. Stieglitz is set to be the next mandatory challenger to be squared off against the winner once he is fully recovered.

Late replacement opponent Mirko Larghetti has suffered a minor injury last week and will not be available to fight against undefeated Belgian Yves Ngabu (17-0, 12 KOs) for the vacant European cruiserweight title. A few weeks ago, Geoffrey Battelo had pulled out of the fight with his countryman because of a car accident. That’s why the European Boxing Unon in order not to force Tampere promoter to call off the full card has approved experienced journeyman Tamas Lodi (19-9-2, 16 KOs), the only fighter available for this opportunity, as co-challenger for the bout scheduled June 4th in Roeselare, Belgium. Battelo will be nevertheless the next official challenger once his healing will be completed.

Last Saturday night in Vicenza, Italy, Luca Rigoldi (13-1-1, 5 KOs) became the new European Union (EU) junior featherweight champion defeating former Olympian Vittorio Jahin Parrinello (9-1, 2 KOs) via split decision in a Boxe Loreni promoted card. The southpaw, younger Rigoldi was the aggressor throughout the fight while the more experienced Parrinello played as the rangy counter-puncher using angles mostly on the peripheral areas of the ring. Scorecards were 114-113 twice for Rigoldi and just the same scoring for Parrinello on the third card. That was the second encounter between the two boxers, with each man obtaining a victory on points.