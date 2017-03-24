Boxing News

EBU Updates

By Marco Bratusch

Last Saturday European light heavyweight titlist Robert Stieglitz (50-5-2, 29 KOs) had to struggle his way recovering on the scorecards to secure a split draw decision against experienced and technically smart Nikola Sjekloca (32-4-1, 11 KOs), from Montenegro, after twelve entertaining rounds in Leipzig, Germany, in a SES Sports Events promoted card, as Fightnews.com reported. Stieglitz, a former WBO 168-lbs title holder, barely kept his belt and had a point deducted by referee Howard John Foster in round ten for frequently locking down Sjekloca’s head as they approached during inside actions. Stieglitz will now have to face Sauerland-promoted mandatory challenger Erik Skoglund (26-0, 12 KOs), from Sweden, with parties already to benefit the private negotiation period until April 11th, EBU communicated.

In the lightweight division, European champion Edis Tatli (29-1, 10 KOs) will defend his continental belt for the fourth time in a voluntary defense against durable 23-year-old Belgian Francesco Patera (17-2, 7 KOs) who put up a great 12-rounds fight last February facing Italian veteran Pasquale Di Silvio.

Spanish brawler and former IBF junior featherweight title holder Kiko Martinez (36-7-1, 26 KOs) has relinquished his mandatory challenger position for the European (EBU) featherweight title, a belt Denis Ceyland (18-0-2, 8 KOs) retained via technical decision last Saturday in Aarhus, Denmark, when an accidental clash of heads during round four ended a heated affair with Isaac Lowe (13-0-2, 5 KOs). Martinez already presents a scheduled match against undefeated Josh Warrington in Leeds in May for the WBC International. The new official challenger designated by EBU is the European Union (EU) champion Marc Vidal (8-1-4, 4 KOs), with parties to have time until April 24th to reach a private deal and avoid the purse bid. As a result, the EU title becomes vacant.

Sunderland promoter Phil Jeffries won the EBU purse bid last Wednesday in Rome to earn the rights to stage his boxer Martin Ward (25-3-1, 5 KOs)’s official challenge to the European junior featherweight champion Abigail Medina (17-3-2, 8 KOs). Jeffries, who offered 16,000 Euros and was the only participant bidder, has plans to promote the fight in Hougton, England, early next summer looking to involve a Tv broadcaster, according to the local press.

Italian prospect and European Union (EU) flyweight champion Mohammed Obbadi (12-0, 9 KOs) is scheduled to fight on April 29th in Florence, Italy, initially for his official defence against British Don Broadhurst (18-3-1). However the challenger has already revealed weight concernes as he normally struggles to make the 112-lbs divisional limit and will not be able to fight, consequentially relinquish his position. Boxe Loreni is now trying to bring on board another suitable opponent for the date reported.










