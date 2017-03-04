EBU updates

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

The fight for the vacant European Union (EU) junior lightweight title beteween co-challengers Petteri Frojdholm (11-0, 4 KOs), from Finland, and Farouk Kourbanov (12-0, 13 KOs) has been rescheduled for March 25th in Helsinki after the fight was scratched from a previous date last week. On the same card promoted by Dominus Boxing will also take place the vacant criuserweight title between Leonardo Damian Bruzzese (17-2, 6 KOs) and Juho Haapoja (27-7-2, 16 KOs) as feature bout of the evening.

A purse bid was set by EBU on March 22nd in Rome in order to determine which promoter will stage the fight between European (EBU) super bantamweight title holder Abigail “Bebé” Medina (17-3-2, 8 KOs) and mandatory challenger Martin Ward (24-3-1, 5 KOs), if respective managers will not come to terms by the reported deadline.

MK Events informs that the Mohammed Mimoune (17-2, 2 KOs) vs. Jussi Koivula (21-3-1, 8 KOs) fight, valid as Mimoune’s second defence of the European Union (EU) welterweight title, has been postponed to March 31st in Paris instead of March 25th as previously communicated.

Italian boxing company Boxe Loreni confirms a private deal has been reached with BBT Production of Davide Buccioni to stage the vacant European Union (EU) junior featherweight title, and Italian rivalry, between two-time Olympian Vittorio Jahin Parrinello (9-0, 2 KOs) and Luca Rigoldi (12-1-1, 5 KOs). Mario Loreni promoter speculates the fight could land in Vicenza, northern Italy, in late April or early May. As result of the deal, the respective purse bid scheduled next Monday is canceled. The fight will be a rematch of their first encounter in 2016 when veteran Parrinello won a close unanimous decsion over former undefeated yet relatively inexperienced Rigoldi, whose trainer Gino Freo is now sure his fighter may turn the table in a rematch.