Boxing News

Welterweight Sam Eggington (20-3. 12 KOs) scored an eighth round KO over former world champion Paulie Malignaggi (37-8, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. Malignaggi appeared headed to a decision win when Eddington suddenly finished him with a body shot. Malignaggi was counted out.

IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby (24-1, 9 KOs) scored a ninth round stoppage against Andoni Gago (16-3-2, 5 KOs) in a non-title fight.