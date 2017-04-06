Eddy Gutknecht Update

Boxing News

A statement from Family Gutknecht:

As you all know, our husband, father and brother Edward “Eddy” Gutknecht suffered a severe cranial trauma in the boxing match against George Groves on 18 November 2016 in London. The doctors at the London clinic saved Eddy’s life he was then in a coma for the 6 weeks that followed. After further operations, he has been treated for a few weeks in a German specialist clinic. Even if we are in good spirits, that Eddy will be better one day, it is clear that the road to recovery will take a very long time. In the last few months, we have received a great deal of sympathy and support. We are grateful for every e-mail, every post, every letter and every call and for the many welfare wishes and donations. We would like to thank every single person that has comforted us especially Blain, Nisse and Kalle Sauerland, for their support. We really hope that we can tell you at some point that Eddy is feeling better.

We firmly believe he will.

Family Gutknecht