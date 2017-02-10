Eggington: Malignaggi is my gateway to huge fights

Boxing News

WBC #14 welterweight Sam Eggington believes that beating Paulie Malignaggi is his ticket to the big time when they clash at The O2 in London on March 4. Eggington put his WBC International Welterweight title on the line against Malignaggi in his biggest test to date, a first defense of the title he landed when he came through another major step-up in September when he stopped local rival Frankie Gavin in eight rounds.

Eggington, the mandatory challenger for the European title, is determined to add the Brooklyn star’s name to his resume and says doing so would make people stand up and take notice of his growing presence in the 147lbs division. “I’ve taken every chance that’s been put in front of me with both hands and this is no different,” said Eggington. “Paulie brings so much to the table – he’s got pedigree, he brings a US TV audience and that means that my profile can go through the roof with a win.

“I want to make as much money for my family from the sport as possible, nothing has changed from that being the aim when I was just looking to be a journeyman. But I do have my goals in the sport, I’m mandatory for the European title and if I can win that, the sky is the limit, everyone knows I’ll take any fight with both hands and as European champion, those fights would be big, big fights.

“Success breeds success in big cities, we’re all doing well. The Yafai brothers in general are doing massive things and I’m putting in as much work as possible in to succeed. I’d love to follow Kal’s example and bring big shows to the city. I’m learning all the time and as long as I keep winning I believe I am capable of doing that.”

Eggington’s clash with Malignaggi is part of packed bill at The O2 topped by the blockbuster Heavyweight grudge match between David Haye and Tony Bellew.