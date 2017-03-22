“El Animal” Quigley Set to Headline on ESPN2

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla

Undefeated Irish middleweight prospect Jason “El Animal” Quigley (12-0, 10 KOs) will have his biggest test to date when he takes on New Jersey’s Glen “Jersey Boy” Tapia (23-3, 15 KOs) this Thursday, March 23rd at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California in inaugural edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN2 main event. We spoke to Quigley during his preparation as talked about his upcoming bout with Tapia.

“This next fight will be a big test for me and we are looking forward to the challenge,” Jayson Quigley told Fightnews.com. “The only thing in my mind is Glenn Tapia that is the next hurdle in my career and it is my job to get him out of there.”

Quigley held his camp at The Rock Gym in Carson, California which has become one of the most stacked stables in Southern California as many top professional boxers and local amateurs conduct their training and sparring. Quigley has been working with Manny Robles who has been making a name for himself training and guiding current world champions Oscar Valdez and Jessie Magdaleno.

“We put in hard work and stayed dedicated. Camp has been going amazing, as always. A lot of fighters say we just started camp but we never finish camp. We are always working and stay ready, so we don’t have to get ready. Everything has been going great, I feel good and everything is coming together,” Quigley said about camp.

In his last fight, Quigley made quick work of Jorge Melendez with a first round knockout to close out 2016.

“It was a good year for me with impressive wins now the challenges become tougher,” Quigley said.

Last year saw the 25-year-old score a first round knockout over Freddy Lopez in March before getting past the tough and experienced James De La Rosa on the Canelo vs. Khan non-televised undercard as now he looks to get past his next challenge.

“I am on a path to achieving my goal so every step gets me closer to become world champion,” Quigley said.

For his opponent Tapia, he is coming off a TKO loss to former world champion David Lemieux on the Canelo-Khan pay-per-view card. Prior to that fight, he suffered a decision loss to Michel Soro in Newark, New Jersey. Tapia began his career undefeated at 20-0, 12 KOs and suffered a devastating knockout loss to James Kirkland back in December of 2013. Quigley, however, is not taking Tapia lightly as he will be in with an experienced fighter.

“Glenn, I have seen him fight. I expect the best Glenn Tapia because he is coming off two defeats and is coming here on a mission to end that streak to get back on track. I expect Glenn Tapia to come in one hundred percent,” Quigley stated.

This will be will be the first time Quigley is in a televised main event as he will be headlining the first Golden Boy on ESPN card.

“This will be my first headline fight on the Golden Boy on ESPN inauguration but nothing changes. It’s still work. We’re staying focused and I’m ready to put on a show March 23.”

Quigley vs. Tapia will be a scheduled ten round bout for the vacant NABF middleweight title.

“I have my own path set and won’t let anyone stop me,” Quigley said. “El Animal comes and means business. I am a man on a mission,” Quigley concluded.

