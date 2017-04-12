Boxing News

Elio Rojas signs with Felipe Gomez

By Robert Coster

Former WBC Featherweight Champion Elio Rojas of the Dominican Republic has signed up to a three year managerial contract with Felipe Gomez, President of New Legend Boxing Promotion. Rojas (24-3, 14 KOs) won the WBC Featherweight title in 2009, traveling to Japan and beating Takahiro Aro. Elio lost his belt in 2012 to Jhonny Gonzalez. For his part, Felipe Gomez, a two-time former NY Golden Glove Champion and NYPD Sargeant, says that his goal is to revamp Rojas’ career. “Elio is going back to his ideal 126-130lb weight. He is a quality boxer who just needs somebody who is hands-on in guiding his career in the right direction.”










