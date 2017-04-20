Perez recovers to defeat Lopez; Ellis outpoints Sosa

Boxing News

Lightweight Michael Perez (25-2-2, 11 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over Marcelino Nicolas Lopez (32-2-1, 17 KOs) on Thursday night at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, New York. It was close throughout the fight. In round eight, Lopez hit Perez, knocking him to the canvas. Scores were 96-93 for Lopez, 97-92 and 96-93 for Perez.

In a close fight that could have gone either way, undefeated welterweight Rashidi Ellis (18-0, 12 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over John Karl Sosa (13-3, 6 KOs). The fight was neck-to-neck from round one, each fighter exchanging bombs. Scores were 95-95, 97-93, 97-93.