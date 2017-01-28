Ennis destroys Perez in first round

Boxing News

By John DiSanto at ringside

In the main event at South Philly’s 2300 Arena, rising prospect Jaron Ennis improved to 9-0, 8 KOs, and remained undefeated with a quick knockout of 48-bout pro, Elvin Perez of Mexico, 28-17-4, 19 KOs. Ennis was landing and easily controlling the opening round. Then suddenly a combination, which culminated with a body shot, put the veteran on the canvas. Although the body punch appeared rather light, the Mexican, resting on one knee, took the full count from referee Shawn Clark. The abbreviated bout ended Jaron’s first main event and kept his touted rise on track.

In the co-feature bout, Philadelphia junior featherweight Manny Folly, 9-0, 7 KOs, crushed Carlos Morgan of Mexico, in the opening round, with a left hook. Folly landed numerous shots leading up to the knockout blow. When Morgan crashed to the canvas, referee Eric Dali stopped the scheduled six rounder without a count. The knockout came at 2:28 of the first round.

Mexican welterweight Carlos Sanchez, 12-0, 11 KOs, stopped Virginian Somner Martin, 6-4, 4 KOs, with a volley of punches in round three of their scheduled six round bout. Sanchez staggered Martin and kept up the pressure until referee Shawn Clark saved the injured fighter from further punishment. The time was 2:16 of the third round.

In a scheduled six rounder, Hungarian welterweight Adam Daranyi, 10-0, 10 KOs, scored a second round knockout over Maryland road warrior Lenwood Dozier, 10-16-2, 5 KOs, to keep his record perfect. Daranyi put Dozier on the canvas with an overhand right and Lenwood took the full 10-count from referee Eric Dali. The time was 2:11 of the second round.

New Milford, NJ super middleweight Darren Goodall, 4-0, 3 KOs, spoiled the pro debut of Chicago’s Gary Hudson, 0-1, with his second round TKO victory. Goodall used a blistering body attack to wear down Hudson, and finally at the 1:37 mark in the second round, referee Shawn Clark had seen enough. There were no knockdowns.

Philly junior lightweight Donald Smith, 4-0, 3 KOs, remained undefeated with a fourth round TKO of Chris Nelson, Louisville, KY, 1-3. Smith used body punches to floor Nelson once in round three and again in round four. After the second knockdown, referee Eric Dali halted the bout at 1:11 of the last round.

In the show opener, welterweight Brandun Lee, Coachella, CA, made a swift pro debut against Christopher Johnson, of South Bend, IN, 0-4. Lee, 1-0, 1 KO, took a few shots, but put his opponent down twice. The second knockdown nearly put Johnson out of the ring, and referee Shawn Clark called it a KO at 1:33 of round one.

The seven bout card was promoted by Chris Middendorf’s Victory Boxing Promotions, and was the first of six shows the company plans at the venue in 2017.