Espinoza: Valdez, Magdaleno, Orozco ready for big bouts

Respected boxing manager, Frank Espinoza has guided the careers of ten world champions, he’s been in the sport for over 25 years and believes this is his best crop of fighters yet.

Leading the way is WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez. “Oscar is ready for the big names in the sport,” Espinoza said from his home base in Los Angeles. “He wants the WBC “Green belt” currently held by Gary Russell. He’s ready or anyone, he’s ready for the winner of Santa Cruz vs Frampton, Lee Shelby or Abner Mares. He knows that to be considered the best, you have to fight the best. He’s looking to be an icon like Julio Cesar Chavez and that not only requires incredible talent and dedication. You also have to be willing to risk it all against the best and that’s what Oscar is willing to do. He’s looking for legend status.”

WBO Super bantamweight champion Jesse Magdaleno, also an Espinoza fighter, defeated former world champion, Nonito Donaire in November. “Jesse looked great. He wants to climb the ladder to all time greatness. He wants to unify the titles and become the undisputed champion. There are many exciting possibilities for him that we’re looking at.”

Espinoza also manages undefeated welterweight Antonio “Relentless” Orozco who’s looking to get his first world title shot. “It’s Orozco’s time. He’s been working hard to get to this point and he wants the world title. Either of the champions, Ricky Burns or Terrence Crawford would be a great match for Orozco.”

Valdez, Magdaleno and Orozco will return to action in March against opponents to be named.

Espinoza, who is a current nominee for manager of the year by the boxing writers association of America is excited for 2017. “This will be another great year for Espinoza Boxing. Our fighters are prepared and focused for career defining fights. My son Frankie and myself will continue working very hard to insure they receive the best opportunities and treatment possible. 2017 will be another memorable year.”