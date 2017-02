Boxing News

WBC #7 super middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. (24-1, 19 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO over Renold Quinlan (11-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Olympia, in London. Eubank, also rated WBA #4 and IBF #5 at middleweight, was very fast and sharp. Quinlan was super game and took a lot of shots throughout the fight. The bout was finally waved off by referee Howard Foster at 2:07 of round ten. Eubank claimed Quinlan’s IBO 168lb world title.