Boxing News

Ex-champ DeMarco decisions Solis

Photos: Zanfer Promotions

Former WBC lightweight champion Antonio “Tony” DeMarco (32-6-1, 23 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Luis “Muecas” Solís (20-8-4, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Gimnasio Municipal “Gustavo Díaz Ordaz” in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico. Southpaw DeMarco dropped Solis at the end of round two but the bell rang before he could follow up. DeMarco remained in command the rest of the bout with ended with an exciting two-to-two exchange. Scores were 99-89 on all three cards. The bout was fought in the welterweight division.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.