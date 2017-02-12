Ex-champ DeMarco decisions Solis

Boxing News

Photos: Zanfer Promotions

Former WBC lightweight champion Antonio “Tony” DeMarco (32-6-1, 23 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Luis “Muecas” Solís (20-8-4, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Gimnasio Municipal “Gustavo Díaz Ordaz” in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico. Southpaw DeMarco dropped Solis at the end of round two but the bell rang before he could follow up. DeMarco remained in command the rest of the bout with ended with an exciting two-to-two exchange. Scores were 99-89 on all three cards. The bout was fought in the welterweight division.