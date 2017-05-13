Ex-champ Feigenbutz tops Nemesapati

Boxing News

Former WBA interim super middleweight champion Vincent Feigenbutz (26-2, 23 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Norbert Nemesapati (25-6, 18 KOs) in Rheinstetten, Germany. Feigenbutz won by scores of 118-110, 116-112, 117-111 to successfully defend his IBF intercontinental belt. Nemesapati didn’t make weight on Friday, coming in 2.6 pounds over.

Also, unbeaten former German heavyweight champ Michael Wallisch 17-0, 10 KOs) returned to action after a one-year layoff due to promotional issues. Wallisch oupointed journeyman Andre Bunga (4-9-1, 4 KOs) over six rounds.