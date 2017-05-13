Boxing News

Ex-champ Feigenbutz tops Nemesapati

Former WBA interim super middleweight champion Vincent Feigenbutz (26-2, 23 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Norbert Nemesapati (25-6, 18 KOs) in Rheinstetten, Germany. Feigenbutz won by scores of 118-110, 116-112, 117-111 to successfully defend his IBF intercontinental belt. Nemesapati didn’t make weight on Friday, coming in 2.6 pounds over.

Also, unbeaten former German heavyweight champ Michael Wallisch 17-0, 10 KOs) returned to action after a one-year layoff due to promotional issues. Wallisch oupointed journeyman Andre Bunga (4-9-1, 4 KOs) over six rounds.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.