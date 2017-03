Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Many thousands of Mexican boxing fans are looking forward to the return of “Sabados de Box” on Televisa this Saturday at Josué Nery Santos Gym in Ciudad Juarez with the reappearance of popular former two-division world champion Jhonny González against Francisco “Dominican Boy” Contreras in an event presented by Promociones del Pueblo. Also, Lourdes “Pequeña Lulú” Juárez faces the local favorite Karina “Bella” Fernandez.