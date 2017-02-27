Ex-champ Petalcorin stops Florida

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBA light flyweight champion Randy Petalcorlin (26-2-1, 19 KOs) was impressive in stopping Mark Anthony Florida (9-7) in round seven of a scheduled ten round bout at Lagao Gym, General Santos City, Cotabato del Sur, Philippines on Saturday.

Promoter Peter Maniatis said, “We feel we are ready to fight for the IBF world title and have no hesitation in accepting the world title bout fight imminently with the winner of Akira Yaegashi and Milan Melindo bout in May.

“Petalcorin dropped Florida twice before knocking him out in the 7th round to win. It was an impressive win as Petalcorin has been training very hard at Sandman Gym and we’re looking to win another world title again this year or fight in an eliminator for the number one ranking.”