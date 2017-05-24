Ex-champ Robert Stieglitz retires

Boxing News

Former two-time super middleweight champion Robert Stieglitz has announced his retirement as an active professional boxer. “I had a very, very difficult time in recent weeks making this decision,” said Stieglitz. “The sport of boxing has given me so much and in the last 20 years it was my life. In this great sport I’ve achieved everything you can achieve. After a long period of reflection, I decided to say farewell to active boxing and make room for the new generation. My will and my fighting spirit are still there, but after 35 years, the body doesn’t respond the the way I need it to to continue to be successful in the ring at a high level.”

Stieglitz’ current European light heavyweight title now becomes vacant. European Boxing Union (EBU) has subsequently scheduled a fight for the belt between Dominic Bösel and Karo Murat on July 1 at the Ballsport Arena in Dresden, Germany.