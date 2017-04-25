Ex-heavyweight champ Martin returns tonight

Boxing News

Former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin (23-1-1, 21 KOs) quietly returns tonight in an off-TV bout against journeyman Byron Polley (30-20-1, 13 KOs) tonight at the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi. It will be Martin’s first fight since losing the title to Anthony Joshua 12 months ago. Martin had acquired the vacant world title in inauspicious fashion three months earlier when his opponent Vyacheslav Glazkov suffered a sudden knee injury and couldn’t continue.

Yordenis Ugas 153.2 vs. Nelson Lara 152.4

Oscar Molina 149.4 vs. Levan Ghvamichava 149.4

Charles Martin 242.4 vs. Byron Polley 259.4

Elvina White 137.2 vs. Tammy Franks 134.8

Ryan Adams 165.6 vs. Carlos Dumas 162.2

Julius Dyes 150.8 vs. Taif Harris 150.4

Dedrick Bell 154.5 vs. Anthony Bowman 156