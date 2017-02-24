Exclusive Canelo Alvarez Interview

Boxing News

By Byron Spurlock

Talk about the warm reception you have here in Houston for your upcoming fight?

I’m very happy and I appreciate all the love and support from my fans. I know the fight is not here in Texas but I love the showing from the fans. I’m very proud of that.

Chavez appears to be the underdog, the fans were cheering for you. Do you feel that you are the heavy favorite for this fight?

I don’t put a lot of focus or attention into that, regarding who is the favorite and who is not. I try to go out there and just fight my fight regardless of who the opponent is. I have prepared myself for this fight. Chavez is the bigger fighter, this is a dangerous fight, and one punch can change everything.

Let’s talk about GGG; what are you waiting for?

The offer has been made and it’s on the table. They have it. It’s just a matter of them accepting the fight. But let’s not focus on that fight right now, let’s enjoy this fight.

Do you have feel in a fight like this that you are the one who has everything to lose?

Of course, every fight is dangerous and you have to treat everyone the same, and when fighters don’t, that is when bad things happen. If you lose you then you lose and you lost everything. You lost everything that you were fighting for and then you don’t have the big fights ahead. I don’t put that in my head and I just concentrate on the present fight and prepare to win and that is what’s going to happen on May 6.