Farenas headlines at Fight Club OC Show

Boxing News

Six pro bouts are set for next Thursday’s Fight Club OC show in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center. The June 1 st show will be highlighted by an eight-round featured bout starring lightweight contender 41-5 Michael Farenas. The Filipino who goes by the nickname “Hammer Fist” has been inactive for the past 16 months but now Has moved to Los Angeles with a new trainer and management, and is ready to get back in the lightweight title picture. Farenas will face Mexicali’s tough Oscar Mora in this solid eight round bout.

The June 1st Fight Club OC show will also feature the pro boxing debut of Irvine High School and Cal State San Marcos graduate De’Von Abraham facing another pro debut in Brennan Benton out of Riverside. Plus two other boxers will debut when Nathan Weston from Monrovia faces Costa Mesa’s Arian Sharifi.

A unique matchup will see two former MMA fighters making their pro boxing debuts against each other, when Laguna Beach’s Donte Stubbs meets Alameda’s Anthony Taylor.

Tickets all priced at $60 are available at www.fightcluboc.com. The Hangar doors open at 6:30pm, first bout at 7pm, and the Fight Club OC Cigar Lounge opens at 7:10pm.