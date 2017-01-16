Farhood to speak at Ring 8 meeting

Boxing News

Award-winning boxing journalist Steve Farhood will be Ring 8’s guest speaker tomorrow night (Tuesday night, Jan., 17) at its monthly meeting, starting at 7 p.m. ET, at O’Neill’s Restaurant (64-21 53rd Drive) in Maspeth, New York. “Ring 8 is excited to have Steve Farhood as our featured speaker,” said newly appointed Ring 8 president Jack Hirsch. “Steve is one of the most respected media members in the sport and well deserving of the recent announcement that he will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.” Farhood is also a New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) inductee.