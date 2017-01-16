Boxing News

Farhood to speak at Ring 8 meeting

Award-winning boxing journalist Steve Farhood will be Ring 8’s guest speaker tomorrow night (Tuesday night, Jan., 17) at its monthly meeting, starting at 7 p.m. ET, at O’Neill’s Restaurant (64-21 53rd Drive) in Maspeth, New York. “Ring 8 is excited to have Steve Farhood as our featured speaker,” said newly appointed Ring 8 president Jack Hirsch. “Steve is one of the most respected media members in the sport and well deserving of the recent announcement that he will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.” Farhood is also a New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) inductee.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.