Farmer returns tonight at Temple University

By Matt Thompson

The Urban League of Philadelphia in association with Hard Hitting Promotions have put together tonight’s Second Annual “Night at the Fights” benefit at the famed Temple University Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. The “Fight Night 2” event – which support urban youth programs – showcases pro and celebrity boxing plus live comedy and music acts. Headlining the pro boxing segment is Philly’s own NABF jr lightweight champion Tevin “The American Idol” Farmer (24-4-1, 5 KOs) against former WBF super bantamweight titlist Arturo Santos Reyes (19-7, 5 KOs) in a ten-round non-title contest.

Farmer – ranked as the #3 WBC, #6 IBF and #10 by the WBO contender at 130 lbs – is a slick boxer with punches coming from all angles. He captured the NABF title in March of 2016 with a unanimous decision victory over former world title challenger Gamaliel Diaz. Four months later, he scored a decisive victory over former contender Ivan Redkach. Farmer defended his NABF title this past December 2nd with an impressive but one sided decision over former WBA and IBO international super featherweight champion Darden Zenunaj.

On the other side of the ring is Mexican warrior Reyes, a former WBC Youth Intercontinental and WBA Fedecaribe titleholder. The durable Reyes has gone the distance with former champion Fernando Montiel plus current WBC super bantamweight champion Hozumi Hasegawa and WBA featherweight champion Abner Mares.

The co-feature pits former National amateur champion Branden Pizarro (4-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia against Chris Gutierrez (0-2) of Greenville, Texas in a four-round lightweight contest.

The undercard spotlights 17-year old knockout artist Christian Carto (8-0, 8 KOs) of Philly going toe-to-toe with thirty-seven fight veteran Samuel “Panterita” Gutierrez (14-18-5, 5 KOs) of Mexico in a bantamweight four rounder.

Also in action is Sammy “Sunami” Teah (9-1-1, 3 KOs) who was born in Liberia but now fights out of Philadelphia, facing Efrain Cruz (4-3, 1 KO) of Ocala, Fl during a four-round lightweight encounter.

The opening bout of the evening spotlights light heavyweight David “One-Two” Murray (5-1-1, 4 KOs) of Wilmington, DE who tangles with Sam “The Russian Concussion” Horowitz (6-2-1, 5 KOs) of Chicago, IL.

Tickets are still available at the Liacouras Center box office. The doors open at 5:30p and the first bout is 6:30p.