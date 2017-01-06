FBHOF Class of 2017 announcement this Saturday

Boxing News

This Saturday the SJC Boxing Gym will hold its 7th annual open house. As part of the festivities, the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame will announce its Class of 2017 inductees.

“This is one of the highlights of the year for boxing fans,” SJC’s Steve Canton told Fightnews.com®. “We’ll be open from 12:00 noon until 5:00pm. There will be refreshments, book signings, gym workouts by the SJC Boxing Team, autographs and pictures. Many of the boxing greats and Hall of Famers who were inducted previously will be here to welcome the new class of inductees. The official announcement will be at 3:00pm. We expect between 20-30 Hall of Famers.”

At the SJC Boxing Gym is located at 1919 Winkler Ave. in Fort Myers, Florida.