FBHOF Names 2017 Inductees

Boxing News

Amid the largest turnout ever for the 7th annual SJC Boxing Open House the FBHOF announced the Class of 2017.

Fighters: Michael Moorer, David Lewter, Oscar Montilla, Melissa Del Valle, David Jaco, Ronald “Winky” Wright – deceased fighters: Trevor Berbick and Alex Stewart. Trainers: John David Jackson and Ken Adams. Media: Charles Jay, John Rinaldi, Alex Rinaldi. Participants: Steve Shepherd – deceased partipant: Dick Lee, Officials/Commission: Jorge Alonso, Al Wilensky and Bill Anello. The FBHOF also announced that Phyllis Garry and Bismark Morales will receive special “Lifetime Achievement Awards.”

The Induction weekend will be June 23, 24 and 25, 2017 in Tampa. Check their site for info: www.floridaboxinghalloffame.com