Fenech: Horn has the strength to beat Pacquiao

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech says WBO #2 Jeff Horn has the size and strength to beat WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao, if he uses the correct tactics when they clash on April 23 at a location that has yet to be decided but most probably somewhere in Australia. “I knew that Manny had big gaps in his defense,” Fenech said. “He’s fast but he can be hit and hurt. Jeff has got to be on his chest, punch in close and wear him out and he has that size and strength advantage to do it.”

Three-time world champion Jeff Fenech trained former world title challenger Nedal Hussein who dropped Manny Pacquiao in round four but was stopped on cuts in round ten of a 2000 bout in the Philippines.