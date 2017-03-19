Boxing News

Ferguson stops Thompson in Montana

By Ricardo Ibarra

2015 USA National amateur heavyweight champion Patrick Ferguson (7-0, 7 KOs) added his seventh consecutive knockout win as a pro on Saturday night at the Guesthouse Inn in Kalispell, Montana, stopping late replacement Skylar Thompson (12-21, 10 KOs) in the second round of a scheduled eight. After a competitive first round, Ferguson, of Spokane, Washington, dropped Rockford, Illinois’ Thompson twice in the second, first with a body shot and again with straight right before the referee stopped it 1:54. The bout was fought at heavyweight.

Local favorite Kenny Guzman (2-0, 1 KO) also fought on the card, stopping late sub Jared Gibson (0-1) in the second round. Guzman was in control of the fight from the start, overwhelming him in the second with a barrage, forcing the referee to step in and call it. Time of the stoppage was :52. The bout was fought at the Jr. lightweight limit.

In the last of three pro fights on the pro-am show, Kalispell’s Jaime Miranda (1-1, 1 KO) evened up his win/loss column in a welterweight bout, defeating Minnesota’s Joe Desmond (0-1) in the first round. Guzman rocked his opponent with the first jab he landed, then proceeded to drop Desmond with a barrage along the ropes. Moments later Miranda ended matters with a series of hooks to the head and body, dropping Desmond for a final time. The referee reached the count of ten at 1:54 of the first round.
The card was promoted by Kalispell, Montana based Hard Knocks Fight Promotions.










