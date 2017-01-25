Fight Club OC: Mike Lee opponent named

Boxing News

Undefeated light heavyweight Mike Lee (18-0, 10 KOs) faces Justin Thomas (18-1, 7 KOs) on Thursday, February 16 in the eight round featured fight at Fight Club OC at The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California, it was announced today. “With almost identical records and 17 knockouts between them, we’ll see action from the opening bell in one of the best main events we’ve had in our illustrious and long running Fight Club OC series,” said promoter Roy Englebrecht.

Lee is currently world ranked #12 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and #13 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF). He gained national exposure a few years back by appearing television commercials for the Subway sandwich chain.

Most recently Lee, a graduate of the Mendoza School of Business at the University of Notre Dame, won a dominant 10-round unanimous decision over Boston’s Chris Traietti on September 30, 2016 in front of a packed house at the UIC Forum in Chicago and nationally televised audience on CBS Sports Network. With the victory Lee earned the IBF-USBA Light Heavyweight Title.

A native of Chicago, Lee now resides full-time in Los Angeles, and trains at the famed Wild Card West Boxing Gym in Santa Monica, California under the tutelage of trainer Jamal Abdullah and assistant trainer Julian Chua.

Riding a six bout winning streak, Thomas will be making the first start of his 2017 campaign. Fighting four times in 2016, in his last start Thomas won an eight round decision over Austin Marcum on September 16, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Tickets for the February 16 installment of FIGHT CLUB OC may be purchased by visiting their website at www.FightClubOC.com. The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center is located at 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.