Fight results from Medellin

Boxing News

Boxing returned to Medellin Saturday with an entertaining fight card. The President of the World Boxing Association Gilberto Mendoza Jr. was among the lively crowd that was in attendance.The show was promoted by Andy Kim (AK Promotions) and Ramon Arellano (Arellano Boxing).

The main event featured Daniel “Macarron” Miranda (12-2, 8 KOs) of Panama scoring a third round TKO of Victor Altamar (8-3, 2 KOs) of Colombia. The two traded heavy leather from the opening round. In round two the hard punching Miranda hurt Altamar badly with a series of overhand rights. Altamar retired in his corner before the start of round 3. Miranda won the vacant WBA Fedbol super featherweight title.

The co-feature saw unbeaten Yeis Solano (10-0, 7 KOs) win a unanimous 9 round decision over the very game Luis Araguayan (12-11, 8 KOs) of Venezuela. Solano was the aggressor throughout and managed to drop Araguayan. However, Araguayan showed his craft by seeing the full distance. Solano claimed the vacant WBA Fedbol lightweight title.

In by far the most entertaining fight of the night Arellano Boxings Rene Tellez (9-0, 5 KOs) of Queretaro, Queretaro,g Mexico scored a thrilling 4th round TKO over battle-tested Colombian veteran Mauricio Martinez (12-11-2, 4 KOs). This was a step up for the 18-year-old Tellez who took the challenge head on. The first few rounds so both fighters landing hard shots upstairs. Keeping with the trend of many legendary Mexican fighters Tellez concentrated heavy to the body. The work paid dividends in round 4 as he landing a series of smashing body punches in round 4 as the crowd roared on. Martinez eventually crumpled to the canvas where he was counted out.

The opening bout saw south Florida-based Colombian Jose “Colombian Necktie” Cortes (3-2, 1 KO) stopping Venezuelan Carlos Leal (1-9, 1 KO) in round 3. Cortes sent Leal crashing to the canvas at the end of round 1 but Leal to his credit was able to beat the count and make it out of the round. Round 2 was more of a recovery round for Leal as he was not able to get any offense going against Cortes. Round 3 Cortes ended matters putting Leal flat on his back where he was counted out.