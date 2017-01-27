Fighters issued final reminder to enroll in CBP

Boxing News

The WBC has issued a final reminder to all rated fighters who have not enrolled in the Clean Boxing Program. The following fighters must enroll immediately or they will be removed from the official WBC upcoming rankings, which will be published in the first week of February:

Heavyweight

#3 Luis Ortiz (Cuba)

#13 Jarrell Miller (US)

#14 David Price (UK)

Lt. Heavyweight

#2 Sergey Kovalev (Russia)

Supermiddleweight

#6 Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (Mex)

#8 Arthur Abraham (Ger)

#10 Martin Murray (UK)

#12 Rocky Fielding (UK)

#13 Jessie Hart (US)

#15 Ronald Gavril (Romania-US)

Middleweight

#9 Willie Monroe (US)

#12 Tommy Langford (UK)

Superwelterweight

#7 Michel Soro (Fra)

#12 Julian Williams (US)

#14 Liam Smith (UK)

Welterweight

#2 Timothy Bradley (US)

#3 Errol Spence (US)

#15 Sam Eggington (UK)

Superlightweight

#12 Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia)

#13 Sandor Martin (Spain)

#15 OHara Davies (UK)

Lightweight

#4 Luke Campbell (UK)

#7 Masayoshi Nakatani (Jap)

#14 Marcos Villasana Jr (Mex)

Superfeatherweight

#7 Miguel Berchelt (Mex)

#9 Eduardo Hernandez (Mex)

#11 Kenichi Ogawa (Jap)

#12 Martin Joseph Ward (UK)

#13 Alberto Mercado (P. Rico)

#14 Juli Giner (Spain)

Featherweight

#8 Jesua Cuellar (Arg)

#9 Ryo Takenaka (Jap)

#12 Eric Hunter (US)

#13 Satoshi Hosono (Jap)

#14 Miguel Marriaga (Col)

#15 Dennis Ceylan (Den)

Superbantamweight

#6 Nonito Donaire (Phil)

#11 Yasutaka Ishimoto (Jap)

#13 Paulus Ambunda (Namibia)

#14 Isaac Dogboe (Ghana)

#15 Danial Roman (US)

Bantamweight

#7 Shohei Omori (Jap)

#8 Stuart Hall (UK)

#10 Ryan Burnett (UK)

#12 Pungluang Sor Singyu (Thai)

#14 Paul Butler (UK)

#15 Mark John Yap (Phil)

Superflyweight

#3 Juan Francisco Estrada (Mex)

#6 Sho Ishida (Jap)

#9 Takuma Inoue (Jap)

Flyweight

#10 Vincent Legrand (France)

#12 McWilliams Arroyo (P. Rico)

#15 Thomas Masson (France)

Lt. Flyweight

#4 Ken Shiro (Jap)

#14 Amrit Herrera (Panama)

Minimumweight

#5 Ryuji Hara (Jap)

#12 Vic Saludar (Phil)

#15 Eduardo Martinez (Mex)

Note: It is possible that some of the above fighters have their paperwork in process.