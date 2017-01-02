Fightnews.com® Fight of the Year: Francisco Vargas-Orlando Salido

Boxing News

With 2016 now completely in the books, Fightnews.com® can announce the Fight of the Year winner:

As they have done previously in their careers, super featherweights Orlando “Siri” Salido and Francisco “Bandido” Vargas once again delivered the goods, producing a memorable twelve round war that ended in a draw.

“These types of accolades make me want to fight harder for the fans and deliver the kind of fights that they want to see,” said Salido at the recent WBC Convention. “I am all about giving everything I can in the ring all the time, and my last five fights are proof of that.”