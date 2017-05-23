Boxing News

Figueroa-Guerrero on FOX July 15

A matchup between former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa (26-0-1, 18 KOs) and Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero (33-5-1, 18 KOs) headlines a night of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes on Saturday, July 15 in the first boxing event at the newly-renovated NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The broadcast will also see unbeaten contender “Sir” Marcus Browne (19-0, 14 KOs) battling undefeated Long Island native and fan favorite Seanie Monaghan (28-0, 17 KOs) in a light heavyweight showdown, and heavyweight Artur Szpilka (20-2, 15 KOs) meets Adam Kownacki (15-0, 12 KOs) in an all-Polish showdown that promises fireworks.










