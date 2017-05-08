Final Fight For James Toney This Weekend

Boxing News

By Bob Ryder

Win, lose, or draw it is supposed to be “lights out” for the career of James Toney come this Saturday night as he takes on Mike Sheppard in the main event of a scheduled ten bout card in Ypsilanti, Michigan in what is being billed as Toney’s retirement fight.

Toney and Sheppard will vie for the vacant WBF (World Boxing Foundation) heavyweight title over twelve rounds at the Convocation Center on the campus of Eastern Michigan University. Main Event Professional Boxing (Eric McGuire) along with Toney’s Lights Out Promotion are promoting the card. Toney and McGuire (pictured together) go way back to Toney’s days in Ann Arbor where McGuire has run a gym for years. Toney graduated from Huron High School in Ann Arbor in 1987 before turning pro the following year and desired to end his storied career with a final appearance before his hometown fans.

Highlighting the undercard is Toledo’s rising undefeated super lightweight Sonny Fredrickson taking on Mexico’s Daniel Montoya-Reyes over ten rounds. In an eight round welterweight contest, Wellington Remero goes up against Wilfredo Buelvas.

Six round bouts on the show have James Ballard vs Juan Rojas-Sanchez at light-heavy, Super featherweights Albert Bell vs Willshuan Boxley, and welterweight Patrick Boozer vs TBA.

Four round contests feature Antonio Wade vs Russell Campbell at middleweight, heavyweights Lorenzo Hood vs Ronald Carter, Kalinn Williams vs Willis Black, and super middle Isiah Jones vs TBA.

Tickets available at the EMU Box Office or at www.emutix.com. Doors open at 5 PM on Saturday with first bout at 6 PM.