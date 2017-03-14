Fiordigiglio retains IBF I/C title in Italy

Boxing News

Photos: Lisa Giannini

Italian contender Orlando Fiordigiglio (27-1, 12 KOs) successfully retained his IBF I/C belt at jr. middleweight on Saturday night in Siena (Tuscany), Italy. The 32-year-old Fiordigiglio, a former Italian and European Union titlist, had to sweat and grit, but he was able to get past the always game Howard Cospolite (now 15-6-2, 6 KOs) of France. The French challenger started the bout at a high pace, trying to match the upset he caused in Denmark in May 2015, when he stopped the previously unbeaten Abdul Khattab. Fiordigiglio, however, was able to weather the storm and seemed to have success with his counterpunching during the middle rounds. At the beginning of round nine, though, a cut caused by an accidental headbutt a few rounds earlier forced British referee Mickey Vann to stop the contest and read the scorecards. All of the judges had it 87-85 Fiordigiglio, who was then awarded the technical decision and kept his crown.

On the undercard, Italian cruiser champ Fabio Turchi (10-0, 7 KOs) showed an impressive array of skills and easily dispatched Congolese-born Isossa Mondo (7-12, 3 KOs). Also on the show, middleweight Alex Pippi (7-1-1, 1 KO) decisioned fellow Italian Davide Traversi (now 7-2, 3 KOs) after an entertaining scrap. Boxe Loreni promoted the card and sold out the small but cozy “Mens Sana” sports arena. Amongst the attending fans, former Italian Commissioner Alberto Brasca, who keeps following the sport as a fan even after losing his position after the latest elections.