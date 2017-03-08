More Fitz fights announced

Boxing News

Unbeaten light heavyweight prospect Ahmed Elbiali (14-0, 11 KOs) will take on Brazil’s Jackson Junior (20-7, 18 KOs) while unbeaten welterweight Jamontay Clark (10-0, 6 KOs)meets Japan’s Gaku Takahashi (15-6-1, 7 KOs) in a pair of eight round bouts featured on Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 & BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, March 14.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi and is headlined by rising middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko battling unbeaten Kemahl Russell in a 10-round bout.