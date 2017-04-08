Flanagan defends WBO title against Petrov

Boxing News

WBO lightweight champion Terry Flanagan (33-0, 13 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over mandatory challenger Petr Petrov (38-5-2, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. In a tactical fight, Flanagan outboxed Petrov early on in the fight. In round five Petrov came back strong controlling the action. Flanagan and Petrov strategically traded punches throughout the rest of the fight. Scores were 116-112, 120-108, 118-110.