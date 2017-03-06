Flanagan evaluates rival world champions

Boxing News

WBO lightweight champion Terry Flanagan, who defends his belt against Petr Petrov at the Manchester Arena on April 8, took time out to evaluate his rival world titleholders. Quick summary: He views IBF champ Robert Easter as the “weakest,” WBA champ Jorge Linares as “coming to the end,” and WBC champ Mikey Garcia as “the best of the other champions.”

Robert Easter Jr (IBF)

I believe he’s the weakest of us four current champions -he’s certainly the least experienced – and I’d jump at a chance to fight him. I’ve been calling for unification fights for years and of course I’d travel to the States to secure them. I’d be very confident against ‘Bunny’ because my style really doesn’t suit these Americans who like to just stand back, pose and admire their work. They line up these tailor-made limited Latin Americans who just steam forward and make them look good for TV. My speed, footwork and fast pace would prove a real struggle for Easter. I’d really put it on him from the opening bell and eventually I’d get him.

Jorge Linares (WBA)

He’s proved a great champion at several weights now and he’s delivered away from home, all over the world. You have to give him maximum respect. But he’s 31 now and surely coming to the end of a very hard career. All his defeats were by stoppage so I’ll be looking to hurt him from the off. I’m very confident that, again, if I put it right on him, I’ll eventually get to him and, when he gets caught, he’ll ‘go’. I expect to take him out.

Mikey’ Garcia (WBC)

He’s the best of the other champions, the strongest and most rounded lightweight, other than myself. He looked really good knocking out Dejan (Zlaticanin) but the Montenegrin was made for him. I’d have done something similar…Let’s see how good he is when you’re throwing back at him. I’m a good three inches taller and naturally bigger so the general plan would be to keep cool, calm and collected and use my southpaw skills and greater size to outbox him. But you can’t be too technical. There’ll be times when you’ll have to stand toe-to-toe and fight him. I’m confident I can cope with that. We’re both undefeated in well over 30 so it’s sure to be a hell of a battle.