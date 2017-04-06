Boxing News

Flanagan-Petrov on Twitter

The final press conference took place Thursday for Saturday’s clash between WBO Lightweight world champion Terry Flanagan and #2 contender Petr Petrov. It was announced today that the fight will be streamed in the United States Live on Twitter.

Photo: Kyte Monroe

The live stream of Saturday’s Championship fight will be available for free to logged-in and logged-out users exclusively on Twitter and connected devices in the United States. Access to the live stream will be available Saturday night at boxing.twitter.com and on @BannerBoxing.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.