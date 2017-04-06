Flanagan-Petrov on Twitter

Boxing News

The final press conference took place Thursday for Saturday’s clash between WBO Lightweight world champion Terry Flanagan and #2 contender Petr Petrov. It was announced today that the fight will be streamed in the United States Live on Twitter.

The live stream of Saturday’s Championship fight will be available for free to logged-in and logged-out users exclusively on Twitter and connected devices in the United States. Access to the live stream will be available Saturday night at boxing.twitter.com and on @BannerBoxing.