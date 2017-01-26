Boxing News

Flores-Nguyen clash Feb 21 on FS1

Undefeated rising prospect Miguel Flores (21-0, 9 KOs) battles Dat Nguyen (19-3, 6 KOs) in the 10-round super featherweight main event of Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, February 21 from Silver Street in Houston, Texas. Televised coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and will feature unbeaten prospect Brandon Figueroa (10-0, 7 KOs) in a six-round attraction and undefeated Darwin Price (11-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight matchup.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.










