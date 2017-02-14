Boxing News

Flores-Nguyen undercard announced

Unbeaten super lightweight Darwin Price (11-0, 6 KOs) enters the ring against tough contender Hylon Williams (16-3-1, 3 KOs) while fast-rising prospect Brandon Figueroa (10-0, 7 KOs) meets Miami’s Raul Chirino (10-4, 5 KOs) as part of an exciting night of action on Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, February 21 from Silver Street in Houston, Texas.

Televised coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and is headlined by undefeated prospect Miguel Flores battling tough contender Dat Nguyen in a 10-round super featherweight attraction.










