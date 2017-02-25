Boxing News

Floyd: There’s only one fight out there that’s important. That’s Mayweather and Connor McGregor

Former world champion Floyd Mayweather, who celebrated his 40th birthday yesterday, tells Showtime’s Steve Farhood that he still wants to fight MMA fighter Connor McGregor. “Let’s give the fans what they want to see,” proclaimed Floyd. “There’s only one fight out there that’s important. That’s Mayweather and Connor McGregor.”










