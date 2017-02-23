Foley-Lai collide Saturday

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian light heavyweight champion Kerry Foley (17-2-1,14KO’s) will return to action on Saturday when he will clash with Aaron Lai (8-4,7KO’s) over twelve rounds with the vacant Orient Pacific Boxing Federation title up for grabs at the Dee Why RSL club, Sydney, NSW, Australia.

Foley, 29 years, is coming off a one round stoppage of Walter Pupu’a last December and captured the national crown in 2015 by outpointing Dane Mulival over ten rounds. His best performance in 2011 when he boxed a draw with currently rated WBA#13 Robert Berridge. In a USA bout Foley was outpointed by Terrance Smith in 2009.

Lai,33 years, is coming off a four round stoppage of Byron Pointon in June 2016. He dropped a technical decision to Peng Qu in China in 2016. Current Australian super middleweight champion Faris Chevalier outpointed Lai in 2015.