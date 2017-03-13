Fonfara aims for May or June return. Targets? Cleverly or Jack

Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“When I started the tenth round against Chad Dawson at Barclays Center, I knew that I was losing the fight, that I needed a KO to be victorious. I didn’t think about boxing. I thought about my wife Justyna, my 7-month old son Leon. I promised them a win before the fight. I dedicated this fight to them, and I couldn’t disappoint them,” said 29-year-old light heavyweight Andrzej Fonfara (29-4, 17 KO), who after a short visit to Chicago, his home away from home, will be back at Virgil Hunter’s gym in Oakland to get ready to fight at the end of May or June. His targets are former world champ Badou Jack, a newcomer to the 175lb division or his former rival from 2015 and now WBA champion Nathan Cleverly.